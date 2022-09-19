Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

