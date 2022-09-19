Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

MHK stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

