MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.14.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $171.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

