Mizuho Trims ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Target Price to $58.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

