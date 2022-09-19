MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0321

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $69,051.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00155856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00268747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00719724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00574279 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00252791 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

