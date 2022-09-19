Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $312.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

