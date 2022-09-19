Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $330.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

