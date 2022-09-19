Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.24. 75,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

