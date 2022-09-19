MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 20,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MTG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 10,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

