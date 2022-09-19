MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $21,973.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,670,225,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,772,332 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

