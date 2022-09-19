MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $21,973.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,670,225,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,772,332 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
