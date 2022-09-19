Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.03. 340,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $371.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

