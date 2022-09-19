Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0955 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

