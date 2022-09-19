Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,046 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $22,701,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DUDE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

