Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GXC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,624. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $118.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

