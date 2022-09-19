Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Medical Facilities stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Facilities (MFCSF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.