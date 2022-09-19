Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

