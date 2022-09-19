Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

