Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

