Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.30. 17,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,090. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

