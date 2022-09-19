McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.93. 57,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.