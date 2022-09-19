Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.01 on Monday, hitting $312.12. 65,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.