MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTZ stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

