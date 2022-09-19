MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MasTec Stock Performance
MTZ stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
