Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

