MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Purchases $94,938.72 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45.

On Friday, July 29th, Frank Porter Stansberry bought 7,617 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,337.39.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.43 on Monday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

