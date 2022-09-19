Mark Daniel Mouadeb Sells 600 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,599. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

