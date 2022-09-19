Mark Daniel Mouadeb Sells 600 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,599. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.