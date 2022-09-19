Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.
In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MPC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.30. 4,197,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
