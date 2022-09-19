Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.30. 4,197,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.