Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

