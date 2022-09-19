Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $170,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

META stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.11. The stock had a trading volume of 510,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $371.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

