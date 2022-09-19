Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 12,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $140,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 294,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.