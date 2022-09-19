Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 212,587 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,439 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SEA worth $70,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $180,836,000 after buying an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

SEA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.83. 90,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.