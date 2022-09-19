Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 586,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NKE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

