Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.93 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insperity Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

