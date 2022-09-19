Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian National Railway worth $112,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $117.23. 72,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,311. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

