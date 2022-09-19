Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 153,260 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,260 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $90,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

