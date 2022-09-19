MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,123 shares of company stock worth $56,896,897. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

