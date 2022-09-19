MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.55.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,123 shares of company stock worth $56,896,897 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
