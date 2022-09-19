Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.76).

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

