M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,472,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 167,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 741,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,733. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.