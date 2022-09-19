Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Trading Up 8.1 %

LUXAW opened at $0.24 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

