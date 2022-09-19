Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.24.

TSE LUN opened at C$7.05 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.40 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 508,300 shares of company stock worth $4,639,050 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

