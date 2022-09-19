LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. 10,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

