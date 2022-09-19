Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.38. 2,064,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,602. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

