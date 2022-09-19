Litecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.68 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $753.62 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $51.71 or 0.00272209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024428 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032607 BTC.
- Monavale (MONA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.03 or 0.02937470 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,204,019 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
