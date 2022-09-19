Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Limestone Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 144,408 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Further Reading

