Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Limbach Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LMB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

