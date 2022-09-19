LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 6.1%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 4,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 848,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $1,435,712. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 123,192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

