LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,048 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $109.36. 29,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

