LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.04. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.