LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

