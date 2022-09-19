LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIBL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.28. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,078. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

